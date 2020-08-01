Merchants Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

MBIN opened at $18.43 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

