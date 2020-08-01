Oppenheimer Comments on Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $194.28 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average is $190.03. The company has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

