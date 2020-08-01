SITE Centers Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SITC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 301,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 274,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,546,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 837,590 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

