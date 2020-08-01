Zion Oil & Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,561 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 963% compared to the typical volume of 335 call options.
Shares of ZN opened at $0.45 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Zion Oil & Gas
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
