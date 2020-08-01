Zion Oil & Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,561 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 963% compared to the typical volume of 335 call options.

Shares of ZN opened at $0.45 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zion Oil & Gas stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 108,717 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Zion Oil & Gas worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

