Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Update

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.23. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Zillow Group by 156.5% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

