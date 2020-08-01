Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Grows By 15.5%

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,660.40% and a negative return on equity of 464.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 2.76% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.