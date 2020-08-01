Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) Short Interest Update

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 895,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:YGYI opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.54. Youngevity International has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Youngevity International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Youngevity International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Youngevity International by 211.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youngevity International in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

