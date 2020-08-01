Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) Short Interest Update

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 895,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:YGYI opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.54. Youngevity International has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Youngevity International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
About Youngevity International
Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Youngevity International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youngevity International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.