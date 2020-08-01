XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Down 37.2% in July

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 367,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.62.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.56% of XCel Brands worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.