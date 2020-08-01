Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Expands By 100.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WVVI opened at $6.35 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

