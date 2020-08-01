Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Update

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 10,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 62.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTRH. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Waitr in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Waitr by 739.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Waitr by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -5.13.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Waitr had a negative net margin of 142.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. The company had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

