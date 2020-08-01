Short Interest in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Drops By 33.3%

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 12,470,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.
WSC stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. WillScot has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WillScot by 53.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $120,000.
WillScot Company Profile
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.