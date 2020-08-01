Short Interest in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Drops By 33.3%

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 12,470,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

WSC stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. WillScot has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.97.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $255.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WillScot by 53.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

