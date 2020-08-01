Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Grows By 13.0%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

WLFC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $143.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $81.61 million for the quarter.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

