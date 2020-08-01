Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 932,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of WIX opened at $290.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.88. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $299.83.
Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WIX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.06.
About Wix.Com
Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.
