Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 932,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of WIX opened at $290.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.88. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $299.83.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 365.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 802.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.06.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

