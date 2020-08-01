Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $2.25 on Friday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -1.17.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,130.69% and a negative net margin of 754.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

