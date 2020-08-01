Short Interest in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rises By 21.9%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 198,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. Encore Wire has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $62.08.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,080,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,382,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,949,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 97,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,192,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.