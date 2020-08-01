Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.95 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 14,813 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $148,278.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

