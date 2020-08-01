Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 778.2% in July

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 778.2% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Wah Fu Education Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $15.39.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.