Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,100 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the June 30th total of 353,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.60) by $11.78. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 25,840.09% and a negative net margin of 822.47%. Research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

