Short Interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Declines By 17.0%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,942,000 after acquiring an additional 917,766 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,330 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,911,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,249,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 446,178 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

