Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.63.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,031,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

VIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

