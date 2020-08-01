ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.08, but opened at $29.04. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ONEOK shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 7,240,687 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,804,000 after buying an additional 224,844 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

