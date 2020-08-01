Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.29, but opened at $86.27. Chevron shares last traded at $83.94, with a volume of 19,102,479 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

