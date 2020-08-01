Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Short Interest Update

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 11,920,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $509.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.07. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VKTX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

