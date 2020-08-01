Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $116.99, but opened at $111.87. Xilinx shares last traded at $107.35, with a volume of 4,921,694 shares traded.

The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

