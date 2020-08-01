MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $16.64. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 31,848,270 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $74,514,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $160,950,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 751.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,653,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

