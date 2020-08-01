VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Down 74.1% in July

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter worth $6,151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter worth $357,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $6.82 on Friday. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

