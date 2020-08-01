EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $101.80, but opened at $97.90. EXACT Sciences shares last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 2,649,919 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $835,942.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,638.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -121.47 and a beta of 1.89.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

