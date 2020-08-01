Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Viking Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 682 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,237% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.
In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.07.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
