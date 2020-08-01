21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Update

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.