AppFolio (APPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $139.22 on Friday. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $180.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $2,411,722.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,398 shares of company stock worth $20,141,487. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

