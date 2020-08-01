Rambus (RMBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rambus stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Rambus has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.05.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $82,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

