Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.65-3.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at approx $3.65 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 40.65, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.38.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

