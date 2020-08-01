HighPoint Resources (HPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 245.03%. On average, analysts expect HighPoint Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HPR opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.23. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.
HighPoint Resources Company Profile
HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.
