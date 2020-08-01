CMS Energy (CMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMS opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,418.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

