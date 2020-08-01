YRC Worldwide (YRCW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YRCW opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.05. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

