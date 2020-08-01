Ferrari (RACE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.65-3.42 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.40-3.10 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.32 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferrari stock opened at $181.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.55. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $185.36.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

