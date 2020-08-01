Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 131.21% and a negative net margin of 58.35%. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.69. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.
Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.