Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 131.21% and a negative net margin of 58.35%. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.69. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several research firms recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

