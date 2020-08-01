Danaos (DAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Danaos to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DAC opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Danaos has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $85.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Danaos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

