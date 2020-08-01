Insperity (NSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. Insperity has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Earnings History for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AppFolio to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
AppFolio to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Rambus Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Rambus Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
HighPoint Resources Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
HighPoint Resources Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
CMS Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
CMS Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
YRC Worldwide to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
YRC Worldwide to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report