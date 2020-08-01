Insperity (NSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. Insperity has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

