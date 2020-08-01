Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CLI opened at $14.42 on Friday. Mack Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

