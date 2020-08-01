Kemper (KMPR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Kemper to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Kemper’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMPR opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. Kemper has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $89.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

