SI-Bone (SIBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%. On average, analysts expect SI-Bone to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIBN opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.87. SI-Bone has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

In other SI-Bone news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $170,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $547,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $804,671 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

