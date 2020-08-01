TheStreet Downgrades Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Godaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.42.

Godaddy stock opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,762,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $745,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,187,343.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 272.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Godaddy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 258.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

