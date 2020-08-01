Crawford & Company (CRD.B) to Release Earnings on Monday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Crawford & Company to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. On average, analysts expect Crawford & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CRD.B opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $355.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

CRD.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Crawford & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

