QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Edward Jones upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $111.96, but opened at $107.19. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $104.97, with a volume of 539,867 shares changing hands.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,740 shares of company stock valued at $22,024,427. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 637,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 132,272 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 96,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

