Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $594.31 and last traded at $566.57, with a volume of 83187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $563.44.

The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.68.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,911,716 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,683,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $535.61 and a 200 day moving average of $505.74.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.