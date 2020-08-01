Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 9105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

The conglomerate reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.46. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $632.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

