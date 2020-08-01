Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $21.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pluralsight shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 26,685 shares traded.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.
In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)
Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.
