Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $21.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pluralsight shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 26,685 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 19,199,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,812,000 after acquiring an additional 236,965 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pluralsight by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after buying an additional 1,661,080 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,885,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 13.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,394,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 518,893 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

