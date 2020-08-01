Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cloudflare traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 75412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $210,040.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $78,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $2,120,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,906,574 shares of company stock valued at $379,631,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.81.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

QUALCOMM Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
QUALCOMM Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Charter Communications Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Charter Communications Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Griffon Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat
Griffon Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat
Pluralsight Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Pluralsight Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Cloudflare Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Cloudflare Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Baxter International Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
Baxter International Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report