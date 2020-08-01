Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cloudflare traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 75412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $210,040.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $78,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $2,120,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,906,574 shares of company stock valued at $379,631,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.81.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

