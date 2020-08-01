Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $87.02, but opened at $86.01. Baxter International shares last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 1,829,578 shares traded.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 491,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,473,000 after buying an additional 842,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after buying an additional 7,365,663 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

